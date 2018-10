Fayette County completed their tax deed proceedings on real estate properties that were delinquent for 2014 and mobile homes delinquent for 2015 and prior real estate taxes.

These properties will be offered for sale by sealed bid. Bids must be received no later than the close of business Friday, October 19, 2018.

Bidder’s packets and sale catalogs are available at the Fayette County Treasurer’s office.

For more information, call 1-800-248-2850.