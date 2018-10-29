Firewood Cutting Opportunity At Carlyle Lake

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Carlyle Lake will offer the opportunity for individuals to obtain a Special Use Permit to cut downed trees for firewood at Boulder and Coles Creek Recreation Areas and Campgrounds. Permits will be available at the Carlyle Lake Project Office from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. beginning October 31, 2018. A total of 20 permits will be issued on a first come first serve basis at no charge. Trees will be located throughout the campgrounds and recreation areas, vehicle access will be limited to paved surfaces only. Cutting will be permitted Tuesday through Sunday beginning November 6, 2018 from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Cutting will not be permitted during the 2018 Illinois Firearm Deer Season dates of November 16th – 18th and November 29th – December 2nd.

For more information on Carlyle Lake, contact the Carlyle Lake Project Office at (618) 594-2484 or email at carlylelake@usace.army.mil.