FNB Announces September Students Of The Month

The First National Bank has selected its first recipients of the Student of the Month honor. FNB launched this new program at the beginning of the current school year. Students are nominated by school staff and monthly winners are selected by a panel of bank employees. The September Students of the Month and nominating teachers are:

Bradyn Kaiser, Vandalia High School, nominated by Mark Rinehart

Faith Williams, Ramsey High School, nominated by Ginger Edwards

Dawson Sullens, Patoka High School, nominated by Justin Venhaus, Julie Koelm, and Barbara Harville

Emily Unterbrink, Greenville High School, nominated by Sue Stone

Braeden Links, Mulberry Grove High School, nominated by Bobby Koontz, Denyse Blankenship, and Karla Harre

Each student received a $50 check, a certificate, and an invitation to a special ceremony at the end of the school year. To qualify, the student must be a junior or senior, have a minimum 3.0 GPA, display leadership skills, demonstrate good moral character, be active in extracurricular activities, and express future goals and/or college plans.

Alex Miller, FNB Customer Service Representative and project coordinator said, “I’ve been very pleased with how well received the program has been with the schools. The enthusiasm of those making the nominations to have their students noticed makes this program just that much more rewarding.”

The October Student of the Month will be announced on October 31.