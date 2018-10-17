Free Shredding & Recycling At BNB

Bradford National Bank, with locations in Greenville, Highland, and Marine, is sponsoring two free shredding and recycling days at the bank.

The first will be held on Saturday, October 20th from 9 am -11am in Greenville at the Bradford Community Building, and again on Saturday, October 27th from 9-11am at the Highland bank, located at 1100 Mercantile Drive.

The bank is inviting businesses and residents to bring old financial documents, cancelled checks, bank statements, tax returns or investment documents to be securely destroyed and recycled. Items collected will be securely transported in locked containers to Highland Recycling and Shredding for destruction.

Bradford National Bank held similar events at both locations and they were well received. The event is being held in conjunction with Highland Recycling and Shredding, who are members of the National Association for Information Destruction and are licensed and bonded to securely dispose of confidential documents.

Randy Alderman, Security officer at Bradford National Bank, said shredding old financial documents is a great way to prevent identity theft. “By bringing your old financial records to the bank to be shredded, you can be assured that your confidential records will be destroyed in a safe, secure manner.”