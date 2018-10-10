GHS FFA Contest Results

This year the Greenville FFA chapter Section Land Use contest team (pictured above) included Kaleb Brink, Leno Caldieraro, Malachi McElvain, Joely Craver, Taylor Mattson, and Drew Knebel. Kaleb Brink placed third overall and Leno Caldieraro placed fifth overall. The team placed second together. This year the competition was held north of Sandoval hosted by Kaskaskia College.

This year’s Greenville FFA section Horse Judging team included Cole Wall, Leah Betts, Grace Baum, Marissa Schaefer, Alexa Loddick, and Mary-Kate Long. The competition was held at the King City Saddle Club in Mt. Vernon.

This year the Greenville FFA chapter sent six Greenhand FFA members to the Greenhand workshop at SIU Carbondale. These included Cadence Perkins, Raegan Micnheimer, Brandon Landmann, Dora Cripe, Kaleb Lurkins, and Jack Wall.