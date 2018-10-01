GHS Homecoming Parade Highlights

The Unit 2 high school homecoming parade drew a nice crowd Friday afternoon from the downtown area to the school.

This year’s theme was Board Games.

The senior class won first place for its Mouse Trap float, the junior’s Operation float won second place and third went to the sophomore’s Candyland float.

Several other floats were in the parade along with Comets and Lady Comets players and cheerleaders

JoEllen Whitehead was the parade marshal.

Providing the music were the marching bands from the high school, Greenville Junior High and Greenville University. Also riding in the parade was the homecoming court.