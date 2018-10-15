GHS Student Named Good Citizen

A good citizen honoree has been announced at Greenville High School.

Katie Hutchinson is the recipient of the Benjamin Mills Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award for the 2018-19 school year.

Teachers at the high school nominated three senior finalists then voted on a winner.

Katie is the daughter of Todd and Julie Hutchinson of Sorento.

Other finalists were Jacqueline Forys, daughter of Kevin and Shelly Forys of Greenville and George Timmermann, son of Michael and Marybeth Timmermann of Greenville.

Criteria for the DAR Good Citizen Award includes dependability, service, leadership and patriotism.