Greenville Airport Hosts Airstravaganza Saturday

The 52nd anniversary of the Greenville Airport will be celebrated Saturday at the annual Airstravaganza Open House and Fly-In/Cruise-In.

The event is sponsored by the Greenville Airport Authority, Greenville Pilots Association and the local chapter of the Experimental Aircraft Association. Fly-In/Cruise-In.

Sherry Schaefer, vice president of the airport authority, said many groups will be involved with a lot of cars on display. Admission is free.

Schaefer said those attending Airstravaganza will see several special airplanes. Several plane and helicopter ride options will be available.

The Illinois National Guard will be on-site with a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter. Two medical helicopters and an Illinois State Police surveillance aircraft are also scheduled to be there.

Schaefer invites area residents to the event at Greenville Airport Saturday. Hours are 9 AM to 4 PM. Lunch will be available.

Greenville Airport is about five miles south of Greenville along Illinois Route 127.