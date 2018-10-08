Greenville Airport Hosts Airstravaganza

A nice crowd attended the annual Greenville Airport Airstravaganza Saturday.

The weather was favorable as area residents flocked to the airport facility to see vintage aircraft, helicopters and parachute jumpers.

Airstravaganza is an airport open house and fly-in event.

The main parking lot was filled with vintage vehicles as part of the cruise-in.

Tom Stiles, president of the Greenville Pilots Association, was pleased with the day. The last two years were basically rained out and he said this year’s turnout was great. He said the average citizen may not be aware of the impact the airport has on the local community.

Airstravaganza was sponsored by the Pilot’s Association, the Greenville Airport Authority and the local chapter of the Experimental Aircraft Association.