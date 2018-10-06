Greenville Celebrates 27th Apple Day

It was a bright and sunny Saturday for the 27th annual Apple Day celebration on the Greenville square. Organizer Vickie Ellsworth has been at the helm for all but one of the events.

She told WGEL she’s seen all types of weather over the years, but Saturday’s was the most perfect.

The annual apple dessert contest was held Saturday morning. Josie Maples took third place, Karen Waugh second, and Ashley Heckman first.

Bond County Fair Queen Kallie Gan; Junior Miss Dakota Kruep; Dave Bradshaw, of the Bridge in Greenville; and Dee Armes, of the Greenville First Christian Church, judged the dessert contest.