Greenville Fall Leaf Disposal Options

The leaf vacuuming program begins Monday, October 15 and continues through Friday, December 14. Residents should rake leaves to the edge of the curb or edge of the yard in piles no higher than three feet. Please be sure sticks, brush, and other debris are not in the piles.

Leaves may be bagged and placed at the curb for collection and city employees will pick them up.

Leaf burning season begins Thursday, November 1 and continues through December 31. Leaf burning permits are required and may be obtained at the municipal building. Leaf burning guidelines and schedule are also available at the municipal building or by calling 664-1644.