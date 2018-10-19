Greenville First Baptist Church Receives ABCUSA Matthew 25 Grant

The First Baptist Church of Greenville received news that the church has been awarded a Matthew 25 Grant from the American Baptist Churches USA. Thirty-eight grants, ranging from $500 to $2,100 were awarded to applicants who demonstrated a wide variety of service to people in need across the United States and Puerto Rico.

Matthew 25 is a chapter in the Bible which records the story of Jesus’ ultimate judgment of the nations. It’s intent is to provide a description of the Last Judgment. The judgment identifies Christ with the needy, so that a deed of love to “one of the least of these,” is a deed of love for Christ (v. 40). And in verse 45 the failure of the unrighteous to serve “one of the least of these” was a failure in relation to Christ. The only difference being what they did and did not do for Christ.

Six of the 23 programs the church has going at the present time include “Get to Know Your Neighbor,” Camp Scholarships, Community Seminars, the Clothes Closet, School Supplies, and a community Thanksgiving Dinner. The funds received will be used for one to three of the specified projects between now and 2019.

“One can hardly expect persons to hear God’s Word unless they first experience the love of God’s people. Christ-followers are called to deeds of love that care and share,” says the Rev. David S. Bilyeu, the church’s pastor. “We are humbled to have been recognized by our denomination as a church that is living out the principles of Matthew 25. We recognize that when we serve those in need, we are serving Christ,” continues the pastor.

The Matthew 25 Grant is sponsored by the ABCUSA Office of the General Secretary and the Board of General Ministries. It is funded by a generous anonymous donor. The goal is to help meet the needs of “housing, feeding, education, and health with regard to the less fortunate.” The Matthew 25 Grant initiative began in 2013.

American Baptist Churches USA is one of the most diverse Christian denominations today, with approximately 5,000 congregations comprised of 1.3 million members, across the United States and Puerto Rico, all engage in God’s mission around the world.

First Baptist church of Greenville is an American Baptist church located at 218 E. South Ave. in Greenville. Its mission is “Loving God, Loving People, In Service to Others.” The Rev. David S. Bilyeu serves as the church’s pastor. For more information, call (618) 664-1062, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram or Twitter. To find out more about First Baptist church, visit our newly redesigned website at www.fbcofgreenvilleillinois.com.