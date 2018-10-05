Greenville Junior High Musical

Greenville Junior High will present its annual musical production October 12 and 13.

Shawn Cox, music director at the school, said the students will put on Disney’s “High School Musical, Junior.” The show was originally a Disney Channel original movie and the students have enjoyed the experience since they’re very familiar with the material.

Click below to hear an invitation from Mr. Cox:

Cox said about 30 percent of the student enrollment at the school is involved in the musical between the cast and crew. He said they’ve been hard at work learning lines and a lot of choreography.

Click below for hear more:

Tickets will be available at the doors of the high school auditorium.