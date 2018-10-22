Greenville Trick Or Treat Hours

Greenville Police set Trick or Treat for Wednesday, October 31, from 5:30 – 8:00 p.m., for children ages 12 and younger. Reflective Trick or Treat bags with glow sticks may be picked up at the Police Department beginning Thursday, October 25.

Trunk or Treat in downtown Greenville will be Friday, October 26 from 5 to 7 PM on Second Street, just south of the square.

Stay tuned to WGEL 101.7 FM and visit our online Community Calendar for more information on Trick or Treating hours and other Halloween events going on throughout our listening area.