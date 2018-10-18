Greenville University Homecoming

It’s homecoming weekend at Greenville University.

The big homecoming parade is Friday at 4 p.m. It will begin on South Second Street, travel through the downtown area and go east to the university campus.

A jazz band concert was held Thursday.

Various alumni and varsity athletic contests will take place throughout the day Friday and Saturday.

A choir concert is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday and the concert band will perform at 3 p.m. Sunday. Music events will be at the Whitlock Music Center.

The Panther 5K Run begins at 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

At 8 a.m. children 7 and under can be part of a fun run and 15 minutes later the College Avenue Dash, for those 8 through 12, will be held.

These events are open to the public.