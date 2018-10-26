Gretchen Wilson On Pocahontas Video Shoot

Local favorite country music star Gretchen Wilson visited the area this past summer, making a surprise appearance and shooting a video for her new single, at the Lenjo’s 40th anniversary celebration.

WGEL’s Ryan Mifflin talked with Gretchen recently about that video, for her new single, called “Stacy”. She said she had her mom call some friends and she called some friends. They made the calls about an hour before she arrived, so the participants didn’t have much prep time, but she said she knew they’d do a great job, which they did.

Gretchen also expressed her appreciation for her hometown audience for their support over the years.

