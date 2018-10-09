GU Presents “Poverty, Inc.” Wednesday

Everyone is invited to a free movie at the Globe Theatre in Greenville Wednesday night.

“Poverty Inc.” addresses the poverty issue in the world.

The film is being presented by Greenville University. Ivan Filby, university president, said the movie has been endorsed by those on the political right and left.

He gave the example of TOMS Shoes, which was a business that donated a pair of shoes to people in countries like Argentina for every pair of shoes that were sold in America. While that seems like a good idea, Filby said it had a negative impact on the shoe industry in Argentina. He said the film never questions good intentions, but thinks through good ideas.

The free movie screening will be Wednesday night at 9:30 PM at the Globe Theatre. A representative of the production company behind the movie will be in attendance.

Click below to hear his comments:

Filby said the movie, released in late 2014, has been shown by over 100 universities and has won 60 international film awards.

Once again, “Poverty Inc.” will be shown at The Globe Wednesday at 9:30 p.m.