GU Restarting Early Childhood Education Program

The Illinois State Board of Education has approved Greenville University restarting its early childhood education program.

It will resume in the spring of 2019.

The university offered the successful program, under the direction of Deb Noyes, from 2000 until her death in 2012.

The program was closed when the school was unable to obtain a new director.

Laura Curtis Schaub is now the new director.

Under the university’s accelerated study option, students will be able to obtain degrees in both early childhood education and elementary education in four years.