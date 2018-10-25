Guilty Plea In Drug Induced Homicide Case

The Greenville man charged in connection with the April 21st drug-induced death of Tishelle Riggins has pleaded guilty in Bond County Circuit Court to new charges.

Jesse Woolford, age 28, had originally been accused of drug induced homicide.

Bond County State’s Attorney Chris Bauer filed an amended complaint with additional charges of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance and involuntary manslaughter.

Woolford pleaded guilty to the new charges, provided the reckless homicide charge is dismissed at sentencing.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for November 28 at 10 a.m.

The unlawful delivery charge, a Class 2 felony, alleges Woolford gave less than one gram of fentanyl to Riggins, who was 35 years of age at the time of her death.

The involuntary manslaughter charge alleges Woolford unintentionally caused Riggins’ death in that he recklessly provided fentanyl to Riggins after she had allegedly ingested methamphetamine. The state alleges the defendant should have known the action was likely to cause death or great bodily harm.

The charge is a Class 3 felony.