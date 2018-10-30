Halloween Activities In WGEL Listening Area

Many communities have held Halloween-related activities over the last several days. Wednesday, October 31 is the big night and here is a list of the activities specific to Halloween day that we have been made aware of:

Wednesday, October 31

Breese trick-or-treat 6 to 8 p.m.

Carlyle trick-or-treat, 3 to 5 p.m. at businesses and 6 to 8 p.m. door-to-door for those 12 and under.

Donnellson trunk or treat at the village hall and door-to-door trick-or-treat 6 to 8 p.m.

Panama trick-or-treat 5 to 8 p.m.

Coffeen trick-or-treat 6 to 8 p.m.

Greenville trick-or-treat 5:30 to 8 p.m. for those 12 and under.

Greenville High School trunk-or-treat 5 to 8 p.m. in the parking lot along Rt. 140.

Children are invited to Trick or Treat Wednesday, October 31, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., in the community room in Almira Manor.

The Glenwood in Greenville is hosting Trick-or-Treating Wednesday, October 31, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Everyone is invited. For more information, call 217-342-4490. Ext. 8.

Trick or Treaters at the Greenville Public Library will receive a free book or bookmark from 5 to 8 PM.

Highland trick-or-treat 5 to 8:30 p.m.

Hillsboro trick-or-treat 6 to 8 p.m. for those 13 and under.

Mulberry Grove trick-or-treat 5 to 8 p.m. for those 12 and under.

Mulberry Grove Cub Scouts Trunk or Treat 5 to 7 p.m. in Mulberry Grove Park.

Pierron trick-or-treat 5 to 8 p.m.

Smithboro trick-or-treat 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Sorento trick-or-treat 5 to 9 p.m. for those 12 and under.