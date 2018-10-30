Halloween Activities In WGEL Listening Area

Many communities have held Halloween-related activities over the last several days. Wednesday, October 31 is the big night and here is a list of the activities specific to Halloween day that we have been made aware of:
Wednesday, October 31
Breese trick-or-treat 6 to 8 p.m.
Carlyle trick-or-treat, 3 to 5 p.m. at businesses and 6 to 8 p.m. door-to-door for those 12 and under.
Donnellson trunk or treat at the village hall and door-to-door trick-or-treat 6 to 8 p.m.
Panama trick-or-treat 5 to 8 p.m.
Coffeen trick-or-treat 6 to 8 p.m.
Greenville trick-or-treat 5:30 to 8 p.m. for those 12 and under.
Greenville High School trunk-or-treat 5 to 8 p.m. in the parking lot along Rt. 140.
Children are invited to Trick or Treat Wednesday, October 31, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., in the community room in Almira Manor.
The Glenwood in Greenville is hosting Trick-or-Treating Wednesday, October 31, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Everyone is invited. For more information, call 217-342-4490. Ext. 8.
Trick or Treaters at the Greenville Public Library will receive a free book or bookmark from 5 to 8 PM.
Highland trick-or-treat 5 to 8:30 p.m.
Hillsboro trick-or-treat 6 to 8 p.m. for those 13 and under.
Mulberry Grove trick-or-treat 5 to 8 p.m. for those 12 and under.
Mulberry Grove Cub Scouts Trunk or Treat 5 to 7 p.m. in Mulberry Grove Park.
Pierron trick-or-treat 5 to 8 p.m.
Smithboro trick-or-treat 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Sorento trick-or-treat 5 to 9 p.m. for those 12 and under.