Halloween Events In WGEL Listening Area

Here is the full list of Halloween activities around the WGEL listening area that we have been made aware of. Be safe and have fun!

Friday, October 26

Greenville Chamber of Commerce Trunk or Treat in downtown Greenville 5 to 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 27

Keyesport Halloween Parade at 2 p.m. Line-up starts at 1 p.m. across from the firehouse.

New Douglas Halloween Parade and Party at 5 p.m.

Boy Scouts Haunted Trail 6 to 9:30 p.m. at Camp Shadrach, the end of Ski Club Road, north of Greenville.

Vandalia trick-or-treat 6 to 8 p.m. for those 12 and under.

Sunday, October 28

Smithboro Trunk or Treat at the Smithboro firehouse 4 to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, October 30

Panama trick-or-treat 5 to 8 p.m. (Wednesday, too)

Hillsboro trick-or-treat 6 to 8 p.m. for those 13 and under.

Wednesday, October 31

Breese trick-or-treat 6 to 8 p.m.

Carlyle trick-or-treat, 3 to 5 p.m. at businesses and 6 to 8 p.m. door-to-door for those 12 and under.

Donnellson trunk or treat at the village hall and door-to-door trick-or-treat 6 to 8 p.m.

Panama trick-or-treat 5 to 8 p.m.

Greenville trick-or-treat 5:30 to 8 p.m. for those 12 and under.

Greenville High School trunk-or-treat 5 to 8 p.m. in the parking lot along Rt. 140.

Highland trick-or-treat 5 to 8:30 p.m.

Hillsboro trick-or-treat 6 to 8 p.m. for those 13 and under.

Mulberry Grove trick-or-treat 5 to 8 p.m. for those 12 and under.

Pierron trick-or-treat 5 to 8 p.m.

Smithboro trick-or-treat 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Sorento trick-or-treat 5 to 9 p.m. for those 12 and under