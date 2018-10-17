Halloween Happenings At Carlyle Lake

The Army Corps of Engineers is gearing up for a spooky Halloween season! There are a number of Halloween themed events taking place during the month of October at Carlyle Lake.

The 2018 Haunted Trail at Carlyle Lake will be Friday, October 19 and Saturday, October 20 from 6:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. The fun begins at the Carlyle McDonalds parking lot with a hayride down to the Little Prairie Nature Trail where ghost and goblins await. Admission to the trail is $7 per person. All proceeds will support the 2019 Fireworks Spectacular. The Haunted Trail is supported by groups who volunteer their time to set up a haunted spots along the Little Prairie Nature Trail and frighten visitors as they pass through. Prizes for the most ghoulish spot will be awarded with $300 for first place, $200 for second place, and $100 for third place. In addition, groups will receive $50 per group for each night of the event that they participate. If you are interested in volunteering on the trail contact Peggy Hilmes at (618) 594-4354. The Haunted Trail is sponsored by the Carlyle Lake Fireworks Committee and the Carlyle Optimist Club, in partnership with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Carlyle Lake.

Plans are also underway for Halloween themed activities at Dam West Campground on Saturday, October 27. Campers are encouraged to decorate their site for a chance to win free camping. Campsite must be family friendly. Park Rangers will be judging sites at 8:00 p.m. and participants will be awarded with five days of free camping for first place, three days of free camping for second place, and two days of free camping for third place.

Saturday, October 27 Halloween Activities at Dam West Campground:

5:30 p.m. – Campground Costume Parade

6:00 p.m. – “Bats, Bats, Bats!” Program at the West Bay Amphitheater

6:30 p.m. – Campground Trick or Treating

8:00 p.m. – Campsite Decorating Judging

For more information on Carlyle Lake, contact the Carlyle Lake Project Office at (618) 594-2484 or email at carlylelake@usace.army.mil.