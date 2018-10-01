Historical Society Museum To Move

The Bond County Historical Society is moving its museum to the DeMoulin House, across from the museum’s current location.

Society President Kevin Kaegy said the house has been donated to the organization.

He said the society has outgrown its current location since moving into it 20 years ago.

The house has a basement and three floors.

Kaegy said it has been very well maintained. Extensive restoration work has been done over the past 20 years. Some work, including a ramp and accessible bathrooms, has to be done before the museum can open in the new location.

Society Treasurer John Coleman addressed the need to raise funds for the new location. He noted the new museum will allow for new activities.

Kaegy was asked if there will be change in the museum’s name. He said the board hasn’t made a final decision on that matter.

The current Hoiles-Davis Museum will remain open Saturdays and Sundays through the end of October.

Kaegy said he believes the museum will then be closed about a year to prepare the DeMoulin House.