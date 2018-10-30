Hit & Run Accident Sends One To Hospital

A car was involved in a hit and run accident with a semi-truck Monday, at 4:42 p.m., on Interstate 70, in the eastbound lanes at the 39 mile marker.

According to information from the police department, Pocahontas-Old Ripley EMS, Bond County EMS, a Bond County Deputy, first responders, and Illinois State Police responded and Bond County EMS took the driver of the car to HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville. The driver was treated and released with minor injuries.

Illinois State Police continue the accident investigation.