Students at Greenville High School concluded homecoming week Saturday night with the homecoming dance in the gym.

The highlight was the king and queen coronation.

Click below to hear Homecoming Sponsor Erin Haake make the announcement:

Queen Daiber is the daughter of Kelly and Terry Daiber of Pocahontas and King Frey is the son of Brant and Aimee Frey of Pocahontas.