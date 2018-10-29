HSHS Holy Family Greenville Shares Tips About Choosing Your 2019 Health Plan

HSHS Holy Family Hospital is committed to providing patients with the highest quality care that is easily accessible and affordable. As part of a health care system, the hospital works with many different insurance and managed care companies each year to seek ways to better align the payments the hospital receives with the quality of care they provide for their patients.

HSHS Holy Family Hospital is a Participating Provider with the following health plans. You can also see this list on the hospital’s web site at www.hshsholyfamily.org/Patient-Guest/Billing-Information. Please know all insurance plans are accepted for emergency room visits.

Insurance Plans and Provide Networks Accepted

Aetna

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois PPO

Cigna Healthcare – OAP and PPO

Cigna Behavioral Health, Inc.

Cofinity

Consociate Care

Corvel Worker’s Compensation

Coventry Health Care

– Coventry National Network

– First Health Network

Great West Healthcare

Health Alliance Medical Plans

Healthlink

HealthSCOPE

HFN, Inc.Humana Network

MHNet

Multiplan

– Beechstreet

– PHCS

– PHCS Savility

Triwest VA PCCC

United HealthCare Midwest (UHC)

United Behavioral Health

Medicare -Traditional

Accepted Medicare Managed Care Plans

Meridian Health Plan

United HealthCare Midwest (UHC)

Medicare Replacement Plans

Clear Spring Health of Illinois (Enrollment begins 10/1/18, effective 1/1/19)

Medicaid- Traditional

Accepted Medicaid Managed Care Plans

Meridian Health Plan

GetCoveredIllinois.Gov (Exchange Plans)

Blue Cross Choice Preferred PPO Network (BCE)

Health Alliance Medical Plan

When reviewing your options, it is important to understand whether your insurance plan limits your access to certain doctors or hospitals. As you compare plans, make sure you view the network which goes with a particular plan. Doctors, hospitals and other providers may be in one of the company’s provider networks, but not in others. Also, be sure to review the number of primary care physicians and specialists that are available to you and the geographic locations of those providers. Even if you are currently healthy, it is important to pay attention to the specialists available in the networks you consider in case you need specialized care in the future.

The new open enrollment period for the Affordable Care Act (ACA) health insurance exchange is Thursday, November 1, 2018, to Saturday, December 15, 2018. Insurance coverage begins January 1, 2019. In order to receive coverage on January 1, participants must enroll by December 15, 2018. Health Marketplace information is available on the internet at getcoveredillinois.gov or by calling 1-866-311-1119.

For information about HSHS Holy Family Hospital, visit Holy Family’s web site at www.hshsholyfamily.org. HSHS Holy Family Hospital is part of the Southern Illinois Division of Hospital Sisters Health System, which also includes HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham, HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese, and HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland.