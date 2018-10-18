HSHS Holy Family Hospital Announces Interim President & CEO

HSHS Holy Family Hospital has announced James F. Dover, FACHE, as interim president and CEO. Dover also serves as the HSHS Division president and CEO for the Southern Illinois Division (SID). Dover will serve as interim president and CEO of Holy Family until a permanent replacement is named.

Dover has more than 36 years of leadership experience in health care, including the past 31 years in Catholic health care. Prior to joining HSHS, he served as ministry market leader for Santa Clara County, California for the Daughters of Charity Health System. In that role he served as the president and chief executive officer of O’Connor Hospital in San Jose and Saint Louise Regional Hospital in Gilroy.

Dover has extensive health care leadership experience in very competitive markets where he has improved performance and market growth. He holds a master’s degree in Hospital Administration from the University of Minnesota and a bachelor’s degree in Bacteriology from the University of Idaho. He is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives (FACHE).

HSHS Holy Family has a recruitment committee in place, with representatives from the local hospital Board of Directors and medical providers. The hospital is partnering with Witt Kieffer, one of the largest health care recruitment firms in the nation, to conduct the search to find a permanent president and CEO. Holy Family anticipates having a new president and CEO in place early 2019.

For information about HSHS Holy Family Hospital, visit Holy Family’s web site at www.hshsholyfamily.org. HSHS Holy Family Hospital is part of the Southern Illinois Division of Hospital Sisters Health System, which also includes HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham, HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese, and HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland.