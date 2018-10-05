HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Auxiliary Celebrates 50 Years

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Auxiliary is celebrating their 50th Anniversary on Tuesday, October 23 at St. Joseph’s Hospital with a luncheon from 11 a.m.–1 p.m. honoring all current and past members. Reservations are required by those members by visiting or calling the hospital Gift Shop at 618-651-2592 by Wednesday, October 10.

The Auxiliary was founded in 1968 by a group of women who wanted to help patients of St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland. Throughout their 50 years of service, the Auxiliary has become established as a team, and have dedicated thousands of service hours to the hospital, the administration and their patients. The men and women of the HSHS St Joseph’s Auxiliary have recorded over 500,000 volunteer hours over 50 years, sharing in the hospital’s Mission.

The HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Auxiliary is composed of dedicated volunteers who donate their time and ministerial services to patients, visitors, staff and administration of the hospital. They help promote and advance the welfare of the hospital by providing supplemental and additional support through volunteer hours and financial donations. Many volunteer roles include: valet parking attendants, way-finding ambassadors to visitors and patients, couriers for departments throughout the hospital, and health fair assistants, just to name a few. They also manage the hospital Gift Shop, spending many hours fulfilling the operational requirements of staffing, purchasing, pricing, maintaining inventory, and serving customers.

Through various fundraising efforts, the Auxiliary members work tirelessly to solidify successful events, striving to increase their annual donation to the hospital each year. Some annual events include a multi-family garage sale, used book sales, quilt raffles, baked goods and jewelry sales. They focus much effort on one large fundraiser each year, initiating a new event every few years for a unique opportunity for the community and hospital colleagues.

If you are interested in becoming a member of the HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Auxiliary, please stop by the hospital to pick up an application, or contact Jan Korte-Couch, volunteer coordinator, at 618-651-2593 or by email at janice.korte-couch@hshs.org. For more information about the Auxiliary, visit the hospital’s web site at stjosephshighland.org/Community-Connection/Auxiliary-Volunteers.

For more information about HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland, visit stjosephshighland.org. HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland is part of the Southern Illinois Division of Hospital Sisters Health System, which also includes HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham, HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese, and HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville.