HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland To Host Grief Support Group

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland is hosting an eight-week support group for those grieving the loss of a loved one. Sessions will be held on Tuesdays, from October 2 through November 20, 2018 from 6-8 p.m. in the St. Francis Conference Room.

To learn more or to register, call Jean Korte with the Pastoral Care Department at 618-651-2980, or email jean.korte@hshs.org.

For more information about HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland, visit stjosephshighland.org. HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland is part of the Southern Illinois Division of Hospital Sisters Health System, which also includes HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham, HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese, and HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville.