HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Hosts Pet Blessing

In honor of the Feast of St. Francis, HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital will be hosting a Blessing of Pets on Sunday, October 7 at 3 p.m., in the Hospital’s healing garden. All are invited to bring their pets for this special blessing that celebrates God’s gift of the precious animals that enrich our lives so beautifully.

Contributions of pet items or cash will be gratefully accepted for our local Animal Shelter that day and throughout the week, October 1 – 7, 2018.

For more information, contact Jean Korte with Pastoral Care Department at 618-651-2980 or email jean.korte@hshs.org.