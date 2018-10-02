HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Nurse Receives DAISY Award

Recently, Jeana Olier, RN at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland, received the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses. The award is part of The DAISY Foundation’s program to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day. Olier received the award for going above and beyond to help a patient by streamlining two procedures to happen during one hospital visit.

“Jeana coordinated both procedures, saving me a visit and anesthesia, said the patient who nominated her. “She is so professional and cheerful and put me at ease. I appreciate the personalized care and her sense of humor. She is truly a delight,”

The not-for-profit DAISY Foundation is based in Glen Ellen, CA, and was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.

Nurses may be nominated by patients, families, and colleagues and they are chosen by a committee at St. Joseph’s Hospital to receive the DAISY Award. Awards are given throughout the year at presentations given in front of the nurse’s colleagues, physicians, patients, and visitors. Each Honoree receives a certificate commending her or him for being an “Extraordinary Nurse.”

“The DAISY Foundation provides a way for us to recognize our nurses and how much we value their work and dedication,” said Teresa Cornelius, Chief Nursing Officer. “We are very proud of Jeana. She provides excellent care to our patients, and we are blessed to have her as a nurse as St. Joseph’s Hospital.”

Nominations for future DAISY Awards at St. Joseph’s continue to be accepted. Patients and visitors are encouraged to share and submit their story of witnessing excellent and compassionate care from the clinical staff.

For more information about HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland, visit stjosephshighland.org. HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland is part of the Southern Illinois Division of Hospital Sisters Health System, which also includes HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham, HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese, and HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville.