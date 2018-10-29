Huge Crowd At Greenville Trunk-Or-Treat

Despite rain, another big crowd descended on downtown Greenville Friday evening for the annual Trunk or Treat event.

For the first time, Trunk or Treat was presented by the Greenville Chamber of Commerce.

WGEL’s Jeff Leidel talked to Chamber President Randy Alderman 45 minutes into the event. Alderman said the crowd was “amazing” and said Debbie Neer deserves credit for starting the event several years ago, noting it’s grown bigger every year.

Click below to hear more:

Second Street, from Main to Summer Avenues, was filled with vehicles with their trunks and hatches open. Representatives from businesses, organizations, social service agencies and the world of politics handed out candy.