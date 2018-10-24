Idler Lane Project Update

Work continues in the South Idler Lane project in Greenville.

Bill Grider, Greenville superintendent of public works, told WGEL it is hoped that section of road will be reopened in early November.

Meanwhile, Bradford National Bank has announced it will resume its regular hours at the Idler Lane branch, beginning Monday, October 29th. Drive-up hours will be 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The drive-up hours at the main bank on College Avenue will revert back to 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday.