Illinois 4-H Dairy Team Claims 16th Place

Illinois 4-H members claimed 16th place in the National 4-H Dairy Judging Contest held Oct. 1 at the World Dairy Expo in Madison, Wis. Team members include Addison Raber of Livingston County, Taylor Huels of Bond County, Jeff Kern of Randolph County, and Rachel Scidmore of Carroll County.

Raber received 10th place in The Ayrshire breed division and 24th in the Guernsey division. Scidmore placed 19th in the Brown Swiss division, and Huels placed 27th in the Brown Swiss division.

As a team, Illinois took 10th place in the Jersey division.

River Valley Dairy of Tremont, The Equity of Effingham, and the Illinois 4-H Foundation provide support for the national 4-H dairy team. Dave Fischer, University of Illinois Extension 4-H dairy coordinator, coaches the team.