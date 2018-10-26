James Hawn Waterfowl Blind Drawings

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announces a regulation change for waterfowl hunters wishing to hunt the James Hawn Wetland Area during the 2018 Youth Waterfowl Season (November 3 and 4) and opening weekend (November 10 and 11) of the 2018 South Central Zone Waterfowl Season. A lottery drawing will be held for six designated waterfowl blinds located in the area during both of these weekends.

The drawing will take place at 4:30 a.m. each day at the James Hawn Access Area Parking Lot, registration for the drawing will begin at 4:00 a.m. Each hunting party must fill out a registration card, a maximum of four names per card will be allowed. All individuals listed on the registration card must be present at the time of the drawing and each hunter may only enter the drawing on one card. If your group is selected, you may choose one of the available blinds to hunt. When all six blinds are allocated the drawing is over, no standby groups will be drawn. Hunting groups will remain with their blind until the end of hunting day. Trading of blinds or moving to another blind is not permitted.

For the remainder of the duck season starting on Thursday, November 15, 2018 through Sunday, January 6, 2019, waterfowl blinds at the James Hawn Wetland Area will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis Thursday through Sunday. Beginning Wednesday, January 9, 2018 through Sunday, March 31, 2019 goose hunting is permitted seven days a week. Hunting is permitted only from designated blinds or pits. All hunters must sign-in at the James Hawn Access Area Parking Lot, record the blind hunted, and proceed to the blind. No blind reserving is permitted. At the conclusion of the day, hunters must sign out and record their harvest. Hunting hours are ½ hour before sunrise until 1:00 p.m. Waterfowl hunters must be out of the area by 3:00 p.m. and may not enter back into the area until 12:01 a.m. the next calendar day. All other State of Illinois rules and regulations apply.

For more information on this or other hunting opportunities contact the Carlyle Lake Project Office at 618-594-2484.