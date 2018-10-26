KC Holds Community Meeting

Kaskaskia College conducted a community meeting at its Greenville Education Center last week with representatives from business, education and other entities in attendance.

Approximately 20 individuals from the community were there along with many employees from Kaskaskia College.

K.C. President George Evans spoke to the group after Sandy Laurent, director of the Greenville Center, gave a welcome.

Evans reported on two issues that were brought up at last year’s Greenville meeting.

The first was the teacher shortage, a topic originally raised by Unit 2 Superintendent Wes Olson.

Evans praised the efforts of those involved in KC’s teacher education program who work with four-year universities to send teachers to be certified by the state. He said Illinois needs to take a long, hard look at the certification process.

Click below to hear his comments:

Workforce development and training was also mentioned by Evans. He said KC is very passionate about the topic, which is affecting the state and country as a whole.

Click below for more:

New topics brought up were exposing student to career opportunities before they reach high school, and making sure students realize they can obtain a degree at Kaskaskia College at a much lower cost than at a four-year college.

It was learned two of the three business incubators at the Greenville Center are vacant.