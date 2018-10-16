Large Crowd Attends Marcoot Festival

The annual fall festival drew a large crowd Saturday at Marcoot Jersey Creamery in rural Greenville.

Beth Marcoot-Young said the event has an on-the-farm focus.

Visitors got to see the robot milking parlor, which began operation in October of 2017.

Beth also talked about a new frozen treat, whey ice, which was launched around a year ago.

Marcoot Jersey Farm is south of Greenville on Dudleyville Road. The creamery, which specializes in making cheese, started in March of 2010.