The Greenville Public Library has two giveaways schedule for Tuesday and Wednesday, October 30 and 31.

Library Director Jo Keillor said Tuesday is National Candy Corn Day and patrons will receive a free bag of candy corn. Free books or bookmarks will be given to trick-or-treaters who come to the library between 5 and 8 PM.

The library is at 414 West Main Street. It is open Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the trick-or-treat book giveaway is 5 to 8 p.m. on Halloween.