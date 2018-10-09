Library Pre-School Story Times

From now through May 8, the Greenville public Library is having weekly story time programs every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. for pre-school children and their caregivers.

Library Director Jo Keillor said five of the scheduled 30 story times have already been held. Children who are not in school yet, and their caregivers, are welcome to attend. There is a story time, music, crafts, and more. The programs last 30 to 40 minutes.

The programs are part of a grant the library received, according to Keillor. Thanks to the grant, the library has increased their stock of board books from two shelves to five shelves.

Specific subjects are assigned for each story time, which takes place in the children’s room at the library. Wednesday story times will not be held November 21, December 19 and 20, January 2 and April 17.