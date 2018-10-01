LRCF Exceeds Fundraising Goal

The annual Lemuel Rhodes Cancer Foundation Celebration of Life was Saturday at the Farm Heritage Museum.

During the closing ceremony, Mike Wilhite presented the good news that fundraising during the past year has exceeded $60,000, well over the goal of $42,000. The number announced Saturday was $61,733, but Wilhite noted it was not a final number.

The celebration honored those who are battling cancer and those who have lost their battle.

The majority of funds raised by the foundation are used to assist Bond County cancer patients with 10 percent donated for cancer research.