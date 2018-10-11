Man Accused Of September Stabbing Appears In Court

A man charged with stabbing three women in Greenville on September 24 appeared in Bond County Circuit County Wednesday morning.

Daniel J. Tupou, age 31, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing.

The hearing was delayed as Tupou’s court-appointed attorney, Judy Steele, raised the issue whether or not the defendant is fit to make a plea or stand trial.

Circuit Court Judge John Knight indicated that based upon his observations in Wednesday’s and a previous court appearance by the defendant, he feels there is a bona fide doubt of Tupou’s fitness.

Judge Knight assigned a doctor to examine the defendant.

Tupou is charged with two counts of Class X attempted murder, Class X home invasion and aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony.

The attempted murder charges allege the defendant stabbed two women with the intent to kill, at a house in the 500 block of West Harris Avenue where he had been staying for about two weeks. The aggravated battery offense alleges Tupou stabbed a third female.

The home invasion charge alleges Tupou entered a nearby residence after one of the injured women ran there.

A preliminary hearing in the case will not be set until the court receives results of the fitness examination.