Many Events This Weekend

By
WGEL
-
Country performer Logan Mize will headline the St. Rose 150 finale celebration Saturday night.

There are many events scheduled for this weekend, throughout the WGEL listening area. Those that we’ve been made aware of include:

The St. Rose 150th Grand Finale’ weekend celebration is Friday – Sunday on the St. Rose Parish Grounds. There will be food, beverages, carnival rides, live musical entertainment, and fun activities. Events begin at 5:00 p.m. Friday and continue through 8:00 p.m. Sunday. There will be musical entertainment each night with Logan Mize headlining Saturday from 9:00 – 10:30 p.m. The parade starts at 1:00 p.m. Sunday and fireworks are planned following closing ceremonies Sunday night.

The Greenville Airport Cruise-in/Fly-in is Saturday, October 6, from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., at the airport south of Greenville on Rt. 127. Enjoy vintage aircraft, classic cars, great food, and take an airplane or helicopter ride. For more information, call 664-0926.

The 27th Annual Apple Day in Greenville is Saturday, October 6, on the downtown square. There will be a farmers market, crafts, music, an apple pie contest, and new this year, Treasure Alley. For more information, call Vicki Ellsworth at 558-4730.

A benefit for the Taylor Marti family is Saturday, October 6, in the American Farm Heritage Museum. Lunch, prepared by Wes Pourchot, will be served from noon – 4:00 p.m., games and other activities are from 1:00 – 5:00, and dinner, a live auction, and a dance are from 6:00 – midnight. Tickets for the dinner and dance are $25.00 each or 2 for $40.00 and are available at Bradford National Bank or Watson’s Health Mart Drug Store. For more information, call 654-6448.

A crock pot cook-off fund raiser for Cub Scout Pack 60 in Pocahontas is Saturday, October 6, at 6:00 p.m., in the United Methodist Church in Pocahontas. The entry fee is $5.00 and the sampling / judging fee is $5.00. Entries may be dropped off after 5:00 p.m. There are six categories for entry and for more information, call 772-8235.

The Sorento Fall Festival is Sunday, October 7, on Main Street. For more information, call Dena at 334-1872.

rex3
SHARE
Previous articleEarly Voting Is Brisk

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR