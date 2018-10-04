Many Events This Weekend

There are many events scheduled for this weekend, throughout the WGEL listening area. Those that we’ve been made aware of include:

The St. Rose 150th Grand Finale’ weekend celebration is Friday – Sunday on the St. Rose Parish Grounds. There will be food, beverages, carnival rides, live musical entertainment, and fun activities. Events begin at 5:00 p.m. Friday and continue through 8:00 p.m. Sunday. There will be musical entertainment each night with Logan Mize headlining Saturday from 9:00 – 10:30 p.m. The parade starts at 1:00 p.m. Sunday and fireworks are planned following closing ceremonies Sunday night.

The Greenville Airport Cruise-in/Fly-in is Saturday, October 6, from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., at the airport south of Greenville on Rt. 127. Enjoy vintage aircraft, classic cars, great food, and take an airplane or helicopter ride. For more information, call 664-0926.

The 27th Annual Apple Day in Greenville is Saturday, October 6, on the downtown square. There will be a farmers market, crafts, music, an apple pie contest, and new this year, Treasure Alley. For more information, call Vicki Ellsworth at 558-4730.

A benefit for the Taylor Marti family is Saturday, October 6, in the American Farm Heritage Museum. Lunch, prepared by Wes Pourchot, will be served from noon – 4:00 p.m., games and other activities are from 1:00 – 5:00, and dinner, a live auction, and a dance are from 6:00 – midnight. Tickets for the dinner and dance are $25.00 each or 2 for $40.00 and are available at Bradford National Bank or Watson’s Health Mart Drug Store. For more information, call 654-6448.

A crock pot cook-off fund raiser for Cub Scout Pack 60 in Pocahontas is Saturday, October 6, at 6:00 p.m., in the United Methodist Church in Pocahontas. The entry fee is $5.00 and the sampling / judging fee is $5.00. Entries may be dropped off after 5:00 p.m. There are six categories for entry and for more information, call 772-8235.

The Sorento Fall Festival is Sunday, October 7, on Main Street. For more information, call Dena at 334-1872.