Marshall Mollet Recognized By Bond County Board of Building Commissioners

The Bond County Board of Building Commissioners recognized a longtime member Thursday.

Marshall Mollet joined the commission in 1994. Over the years he has served on many committees and boards and has been involved in many local projects.

On October 2nd, the Bond County Board recognized Mollet and declared that day “Marshall Mollet Day” in Bond County.

On Thursday, Mollet was presented a plaque for his service by building commissioners.

Click below to hear County Board Chairman Howard Elmore read a portion of the county board’s proclamation, which was inscribed in the plaque: