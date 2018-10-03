Meals On Wheels Drivers Needed

The Bond County Senior Center is seeking drivers to deliver meals to county residents in the Meals On Wheels program.

The program delivers meals to homebound persons in the county.

Jill Jones, senior center director, said the need for drivers is more critical since the fall season has arrived. Jones said several volunteers leave Greenville during cold weather, leaving some slots open. Volunteers go to visit the communities of Keyesport, Mulberry Grove, Greenville, Pocahontas, Old Ripley, and Sorento.

Click below to hear her comments in full:

Director Jones said the number of clients usually increases during colder weather. 56 people are currently on the list and when the weather gets bad, Jones said peoples’ health often declines, leaving them homebound and unable to cook for themselves.

Click below to hear more:

Those interested in driving can call the senior center at 664-1465 and ask for Darlene Jones.