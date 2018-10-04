Medicare D Assistance For Seniors

The Bond County Senior Center is offering free assistance to those wanting to review their Medicare Part D coverage.

Senior Center Director Jill Jones said there is a time period when changes can be made. Open enrollment is October 15 through December 7. The Senior Center has five trained and certified volunteers who can help individuals change their plans.

Click below to hear her comments in full:

Jones urges individuals to schedule an appointment as soon as possible. She said appointments should be made as soon as possible as this is a very busy time for the Center.

Click below to hear more:

You can contact the Senior Center at 664-1465.