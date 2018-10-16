MG Board Of Education Hears Good Audit Report

At Monday’s Mulberry Grove Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Steve Phillips reported the recent audit report went well. The report was better than last year in every category. Last year the district was listed as “In Review” which is the second highest category. This year the district is at the “Recognition” level, the highest level possible. Phillips said the auditors were very complimentary.

The financial report shows fund balances are good with general state aid coming in regularly. The district received two categorical state aid payments for transportation and special education, one for last year and the first payment for this fiscal year.

Seven FFA members and their advisor Mr. Matt Elam will attend the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis October 24-26. Mulberry Grove FFA member Brooke Tompkins will compete in the National Creed Speaking Contest.

Red Ribbon Week is October 21-27 and Mulberry Grove Elementary planned several special activities. November 12 there will be a Veterans Day Program, starting at 10:00 a.m.

The Mulberry Grove FFA soil judging team is going to state after recently winning the sectional contest.