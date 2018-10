Mulberry Grove FFA Chapter took first place in the recent Section 19 Land Use Career Development Event. The contest was hosted by Kaskaskia College’s Ag Department and was held 2 miles north of Sandoval. A total of 11 schools from Section 19 competed.

As individuals, Mulberry Grove FFA team member Blake Harnetiaux placed fourth, Olivia Willis took sixth, Alexis Kelley placed eighth, and Betta Miller claimed the ninth place spot.