Military Moms Collecting Items For Care Packages

The Military Moms of Bond County have launched their annual drive to collect items to send in care packages to troops stateside and abroad this holiday season.

Dianah Kuhl-Troemel was our guest on Public Affairs Sunday and she said boxes are now out in businesses and schools throughout Bond County. They will be picked up at the end of the day on November 16. The following morning, volunteers will sort items and make care packages.

Click below to hear more:

Kuhl-Troemel said puzzles and small games, paperback books, snacks that won’t melt or get crushed, baby wipes, drink mixes, travel size toiletries, and handmade cards and posters can all be donated for the care packages.

Click below for more:

You can find a complete list of collection sites and the list of needed items on the Military Moms of Bond County, IL Facebook page.

For more information, call Dianah Kuhl-Troemel at 578.1808 or visit MilitaryMomsOfBoCo.com.