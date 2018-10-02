More From LRCF Celebration

At the Celebration of Life event Saturday for the Lem Rhodes Cancer Foundation, two guest speakers stepped to the microphone.

Dr. Brian Van Tine, from the Siteman Cancer Center in St. Louis, spoke during the opening ceremony.

He said events such as the Rhodes Celebration are very inspiring and make a difference. He said the small group gathered Saturday was part of a large group. He said he hopes that someday he won’t have his job.

Bond County resident Karen Willmann spoke during the closing luminary ceremony.

She told her story about battling lung cancer and said the disease has brought her closer to God.

Throughout the Celebration of Life, the focus was honoring those with cancer, the survivors, and those who have lost their battle to the disease.