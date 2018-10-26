Mulberry Grove Student Approached By Two Men In Van

According to information from Bond County Sheriff Jim Leitschuh, early Thursday afternoon, the Sheriff’s Department was notified of a suspicious vehicle in Mulberry Grove following a child and trying to make contact. Bond County Deputies responded and after speaking to witnesses, they learned a juvenile girl walking in the area of Wall and Second Streets was approached by two males in a bluish green or teal colored Chrysler Town and Country mini-van with Missouri license. One of the occupants yelled at the girl trying to make contact with her. Deputies have been unable to locate the suspect vehicle and are checking surveillance video.

The Sheriff reminds parents to have conversations often with their children about the dangers of talking to strangers or anyone who may approach them. In this instance, the young girl did a good job by running from the area to a safe place and alerting an adult quickly.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Bond County Sheriff’s Department at 664-2151.